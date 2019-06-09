Elderly woman dies in Titusville crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman died in a traffic crash at the intersection of Hopkins Avenue and Garden Street on Saturday, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Authorities said the victim was driving a white 2004 Cadillac sedan westbound on Garden Street and struck a 2004 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Aaron Scott Hoffman, 28, of Titusville, who was traveling southbound on Hopkins Avenue. The vehicles collided in the intersection of Hopkins Avenue and Garden Street.



The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximated 5:30 p.m.



Hoffman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



This traffic crash remains under investigation.

