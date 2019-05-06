Who is Mike Gravel, Democratic candidate for president?

So is he in it to win it?

That is the question regarding Mike Gravel’s intentions after he announced on April 2 that he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Some wondered how serious Gravel was when he made his announcement, given he is 88 years old and originally said that his biggest objective was to get onstage for the Democratic Party debates, not winning.

But since then he has changed his mind, tweeting out on April 29 that he and his campaign were “running to win.”

Gravel is a former senator from Alaska who served in that post from 1969 to 1981, having his time in Washington end during the same month Ronald Reagan was sworn in as president.

Gravel’s candidacy began at the suggestion of teenagers David Oks and Elijah Emery, who are high school seniors, and Henry Williams, a freshman at Columbia University.

The teens heard about Gravel on a podcast, according to an article on politico.com, and helped file paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Those three run Gravel’s Twitter account and are heavily behind Gravel’s aim to not only get on the debate stage, but win the nomination.

Mike Gravel file

Age: 88

Home state: Alaska

Family: Wife Whitney, two children

Background: Gravel served in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1981 and was a candidate in the 2008 Democratic primary for president, which ultimately was won by Barack Obama. Before entering politics, Gravel spent time in the Army and was a real estate developer.

Website: https://www.mikegravel.org

