Who is Seth Moulton, Democratic candidate for president?

Many people who serve in the U.S. military often go to college after their time of service, but Seth Moulton did the opposite.

After graduating from Harvard with a degree in physics in 2001, Moulton enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and then served four tours in Iraq.

Following his years of service, politics then became the next chosen venture for Moulton, not physics.

Moulton was elected to serve as the U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in 2014, and won successful reelection campaigns in 2016 and 2018.

Now, the 40-year-old Moulton is hoping his experiences in the military and in Congress will entice enough voters to propel him to the White House.

Moulton announced his candidacy for president on April 22, joining a list of Democratic primary hopefuls that is approaching two dozen.

Seth Moulton file

Age: 40

Home state: Massachusetts

Family: Wife Liz

Background: Moulton has been the U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in 2015. Prior to that, he served four stints Iraq as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Website: https://sethmoulton.com

