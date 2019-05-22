Who is Steve Bulllock, Democratic candidate for president?

Steve Bullock and President Donald Trump have one thing in common: Both were chosen as leaders by the people of Montana on the same day in 2016.

While Bullock was reelected to a second term as governor of Montana, Trump carried the state handily in the presidential election.

Now, the possibility exists that Montana, and the rest of the 49 states, will choose between Bullock and Trump for the presidency in 2020.

On May 14, Bullock announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

Born and raised in Montana, Bullock has served as governor of that state since 2013.

Prior to that, he was the attorney general of Montana from 2009-2013.

Steve Bullock file

Age: 53

Home state: Montana

Family: Wife Lisa, three children

Website: https://stevebullock.com

