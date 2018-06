WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Crews arrived at the scene of a electrical transformer that was on fire next to a commercial building Saturday in West Melbourne.

Crews went to the scene in the 7500 block of Technology Drive.

Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel said Florida Power & Light workers and the Melbourne Fire Department assisted.

FPL has secured power, officials said. The fire did not extend to the building.

