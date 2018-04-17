Electrical tubing catches fire near Beachline Expressway, officials say

ORLANDO COUNTY, Fla. - Electrical tubing caught fire near the Beachline Expressway Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Officials said shortly before 1 p.m. that the fire was knocked down and crews were working to contain it.

The 60-foot by 60-foot fire was reported near the Beachline Expressway and McCoy Road. Authorities said it began as a grass fire then spread to the electrical tubing.

A nearby hotel was evacuated as a precuation, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

