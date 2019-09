ORLANDO, Fla. - A worker was shocked Monday morning in Orlando when he grabbed a live wire, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the 15th floor of the Citrus Center.

Orlando city officials said an employee of Hicks Electric was working on an emergency electrical box when he grabbed the wire.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and was stabilized, officials said.

No other details have been released.

