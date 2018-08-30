Electronic Arts creates Jacksonville tribute fund with $1 million donation

A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer walks past the GLHF Game Bar where three people, including the gunman, were killed during a video game tournament at Jacksonville Landing on Aug. 26, 2018.

MAITLAND, Fla. - Electronic Arts announced Wednesday it started a tribute fund for the victims of the Jacksonville shooting.

Two people were killed and ten people were injured Sunday afternoon while competing in an NFL Madden Championship qualifying event. A 24-year-old man shot into the crowd at the tournament event at the Jacksonville Landing. He then fatally shot himself, police said.

EASports, headquartered in Maitland, is the creator of Madden and co-sponsored the events, along with the NFL and ESPN. The company canceled some of the upcoming qualifiers until they could change security protocols.

On Wednesday, EASports posted a statement to Twitter announcing the creation of the Jacksonville Tribute, contributing $1 million to the campaign to honor the victims.

“Contributions will go to the victims, including the families of Taylor Robertson, Elijah Clayton and all those who were affected,” the tweet said.

EAsports will also host a gaming livestream on Sept. 6 to honor the two shooting victims. The company said it would share more details about that soon.

News 6 partner WJXT reports that a vigil was held Wednesday night at the Jacksonville Landing for the victims and survivors.

