Emergency repairs on busy overpass in Brevard County will cause detours

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Starting Monday, drivers will have to get ready for detours on State Road 528 and Interstate 95.

Crews will begin repairs on the SR 528 overpass on I-95 following a semitruck crash in March.

Here's what drivers need to know:

The ramp from the Beachline eastbound to northbound I-95 is going to be closed.

Drivers will have to stay on the Beachline and then turn around on U-S 1.

Also closing, the ramp from southbound I-95 to eastbound 528. Drivers will have to use SR 524 to get around that detour.

Both ramps are expected to be closed for three weeks, according to FDOT officials.

Another closure is set for Tuesday night, when all of I-95 northbound is going to be shutdown from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 1.

Detours will be marked and drivers are advised to slow down and follow posted detour signs. Drivers are also suggested to plan ahead and add some extra time to their drive.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.