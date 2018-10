VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at an Ormond Beach internet cafe Sunday morning.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office officials said three people robbed the business at 1230 Hand Ave. and pistol-whipped an employee during the incident.

Deputies said the employee refused treatment at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

