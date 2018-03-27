English bulldog named Belle stolen during burglary, Altamonte police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An English bulldog named Belle was stolen Monday during a residential burglary at her owner's apartment, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police said they were called to Lakeshore Apartments after a man reported that someone broke into his apartment and stole his dog Belle and her cage. Nothing else was stolen from the unit.

There were signs of forced entry and both the front door and back sliding glass door were open when the victim arrived home, a news release said.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

