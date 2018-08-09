Enzian Theater withdraws application for expansion in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - Officials with the Enzian Theater announced Wednesday they have withdrawn the application to expand with the city of Maitland.

“Upon further consideration of the recent sale of Park Maitland to an out-of-town company, and after careful review and considerable discussion, Enzian’s board of directors determined that if Enzian moves forward with our submission to the city and is granted our approvals, we would face potentially unacceptable new risks,” said Enzian Theater’s executive director, David Schillhammer.

The plan, which was laid out to Maitland leaders in July, was to add two new theaters, a concession area and expanded parking.

With the recent sale of Park Maitland School, Schillhammer said should the school’s new owners, or its landowners, decide to redevelop their site, the Enzian Theater would run the risk of losing all of the additional seating it would build with the expansion and would have to reduce operations to an unsustainable level.

“(We) must abandon our current plan to better serve Maitland and our greater community,” Schillhammer said.

The board of directors said they intend to continue working toward making the Enzian experience even better for guests, members and supporters.

“Enzian holds a very special place as a unique and highly valuable community asset — one that will continue to serve our members and film-loving Central Floridians for years to come,” Allan E. Keen, chairman of the board of directors, said.

