ePathways program allows Seminole County students to customize learning experience

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Students in Seminole County can design lesson plans shaped around their interests through the ePathways program.

Students are customizing their school experiences with choices such as International Baccalaureate, culinary and automotive programs.

Depending on their interests and school zones, students can choose between after-school classes, virtual courses, programs of emphasis and magnet school transfers. Administrators and guidance counselors are standing by to guide them.

"My first year, I learned how to balance a tire. I can change oil; change spark plugs. This year, I'm learning more technical stuff. It's a lot to take in, but it's pretty cool," Cassandra Delvelle, an automotive maintenance student, said.

"We help students identify talents, interests, and then pursue those passions through customized learning opportunities such as internships, career education, other magnets and programs we offer throughout the county for all students," Jill Fierle of Seminole County Public Schools, explained.

And ePathways gets results. Students are getting credits and certifications that give them an early advantage in higher education and the workforce. More than 7,000 industry certifications were earned by Seminole County students just last year.





