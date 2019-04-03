Epcot Food & Wine Fest will last longer than ever before

1982: EPCOT Center opens at Walt Disney World in Florida. The theme park, stemming from the conceptual Utopian city of the future Walt Disney had wanted to build at Disney World, was designed as a model city of tomorrow, with its name…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is an annual favorite among theme park visitors.

This year, the park is extending the festival to last 87 days, which is the longest in its 24-year history. Guests can now eat and drink flavors from around the world from Aug. 29 through Nov. 23. That is 12 days longer than last year.

The festival will continue its tradition of incorporating a region’s cuisine as well as fine dining and celebrity chef events.

The Eat to the Beat Concert Series is always an exciting part of the festival fun. In 2018, Boyz II Men, Sugar Ray, Everclear and Hanson were just some of the big name performers.

The concert series will wrap up Nov. 19 so the park can prepare for the beloved Candlelight Processional.

About a week after Food & Wine ends, the 2019 Epcot International Festival of the Holidays kicks off.

Epcot puts up its Christmas tree and decks the halls for the holidays Nov. 29.

Disney's Candlelight Processional in Epcot

The Candlelight Processional features a choir and live orchestra as well as a celebrity narrator retelling traditional Christmas stories. Your last chance to see the Festival of the Holidays is Dec. 30.

Disney World then takes on possibly its busiest day of the year. New Year’s Eve is always packed at the parks, but you are at least guaranteed fireworks and a lot of magic.

