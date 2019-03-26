Epcot getting new crêperie in its France Pavilion

ORLANDO, Fla. - Epcot guests will soon be able to enjoy a fresh crêpe while relaxing under the Eiffel Tower on the streets of the France Pavilion.

The new crêperie is scheduled to be built near the previously announced Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction, according to a news release. Both are set to open before Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary in December.

The new restaurant will feature fare from celebrity chef Jérôme Bocuse, who was the mind behind other food stops at the pavilion, including restaurant Monsieur Pau, which is named after his father. The shop will feature sweet and savory crêpes inspired by the Brittany region of France, table service dining and quick-service purchases for guests on the go.

Photo courtesy of Disney

As part of the multiyear transformation of Epcot, the crêperie will be added to the France Pavilion alongside a “Beauty and the Beast” singalong experience and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure attraction.

Also in the park, the new “Guardians of the Galaxy”-themed attraction is under construction, in addition to new and enhanced films to be featured at experiences.

