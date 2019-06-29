Epic2K19 Motorcycle Ride results in arrests, towed bikes, citations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ace Cafe hosted the Epic2K19 Motorcycle Ride on Saturday.

Last year, a large motorcycle group related to the event rode in and around Orlando “while committing numerous civil and criminal infractions,” the Orlando Police Department said.

This year, police enforcement related to the Epic2K19 Motorcycle Ride resulted in the following:

85 citations

Five misdemeanor arrests

One felony arrest

Three towed bikes from Ace Cafe

Some of the traffic citations are for more than $1,000.

Several outstanding infractions remain, and police continue to investigate.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol assisted in Saturday’s operation.

Updated details are expected Monday.

