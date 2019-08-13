Eskamani steps in to help reduce speeding on Orange Avenue

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Residents who live near Orange Avenue in Winter Park enlisted the help of State Rep. Anna Eskamani on Monday to help reduce the number of speeding drivers.

Garrick Spears and three of his neighbors met with Eskamani on Monday afternoon, and they showed her pictures of some of the crashes that have happened right outside their front doors.

"It always makes us nervous that a car is going to jump the sidewalk over there," said Chip Cathey. "There's not a lot of protection."

The group walked Eskamani down Orange Avenue to show her where some of the major incidents have happened.

Those incidents include a deadly crash on New Year's Eve in 201, in which two young women were killed.

Spears said a BMW went airborne in one of the incidents, and it crashed into his fence.

"They're frustrated and, to some degree, traumatized because we've seen people die on this road," Eskamani said. "We've seen accidents land in people's yards."

She told the group that she will be recruiting the help of the city of Orlando, the city of Winter Park and the Florida Department of Transportation to sit down and plot strategy based on the concerns of the residents.

Residents told News 6 they've been trying to do that for more than a year.

"We are going to get results," said Stephen Pategas. "We're not going away."

Eskamani said she was hopeful she could get the cities to meet some time in October.



