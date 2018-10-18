Estranged husband arrested in Fort Campbell soldier's death

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - The estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier has been accused of killing her in an off-duty shooting at a sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The FBI said Wednesday in a statement Victor Silvers was arrested on a federal complaint and will have a court hearing Thursday in Paducah.

[PREVIOUS: Soldier dies in off-duty shooting incident at Fort Campbell]

The complaint says Silvers is accused of murder, domestic violence and other counts in Sunday's fatal shooting of Brittney Niecol Silvers, of Jacksonville. An affidavit says a domestic violence order prohibited Victor Silvers from possessing a firearm and ordered him to stay 300 feet away from his wife.

Magistrate Judge Lanny King ordered a public defender for Victor Silvers during an initial court appearance Monday. The public defender's office said Wednesday that it doesn't comment on open cases.

