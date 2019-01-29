Eustis police investigating after shooting victim shows up at hospital

EUSTIS, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man showed up at a Eustis hospital with a gunshot wound.

Eustis police said the man, whose name has not been released, showed up to the emergency room at AdventHealth Waterman Hospital around 11:45 a.m.

The victim and witnesses told authorities the shooting took place near the 400 block of Glover Street, according to police, but investigators have not released any other details.

Police said the man is in stable condition with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. He has since been taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for further treatment, police said.

No other information about the shooting or possible suspects was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando,com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.