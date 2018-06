The scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lake County at an Auto Zone store.

EUSTIS, Fla. - Officials with the Eustis Police Department said one of their officers was shot in the leg Wednesday and the person suspected of shooting him is "down."

Police said the shooting happened at Auto Zone South Bay Street. When asked if the shooter was dead, police said he was "down" but did not provide further details.

Officials did not say what led up to the shooting.

News 6 is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

A map of the Auto Zone where a Eustis police officer was shot in the leg.

