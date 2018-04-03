Eustis police search for missing 85-year-old woman

EUSTIS, Fla. - Eustis police are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman.

Police said Joyce Diane McGuinness left her home on Buena Vista Drive in Eustis around 7 a.m. Monday and hasn't been seen since.

McGuiness suffers from neurological conditions that may endanger her well-being, police said.

McGuiness was last seen driving a white 2005 BMW 325i four-door hardtop with the Florida tag BGUQ86.

She was described as a white woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. She has gray hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt and blue pants.

A Silver Alert has been issued for McGuiness. Anyone who sees her is asked to call police.

