Eustis schools placed on lockdown after reports of shooting

EUSTIS, Fla. - Two schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after there was a report of a shooting in the Eustis Heights area, according to Lake County school officials.

The lockdowns at Eustis Heights Elementary and Lake Technical College were put in place at about 10:30 a.m. and lifted at about 11 a.m. after law enforcement officers responded and found there was no threat on campus.

"We are maintaining a police presence on our campus as a precaution. We are thankful to the Eustis Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office for responding so quickly," Eustis Heights Elementary Principal Chad Frazier wrote in a message to parents.

Eustis Police Department officials said there's no evidence that the report of a shooting was in any way associated with either school. They did not say if there were actually shots fired in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Eustis Police Department at 352-357-4121.

