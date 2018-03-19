Ever own an original PlayStation 3? Sony could owe you up to $65

Sony is paying up to $65 to original PlayStation 3 purchasers after losing a recent class-action lawsuit, according to WDIV.

The lawsuit claimed that Sony originally marketed the PS3 as a computer, advertising that the console could run Linux but then later removing that option for security reasons.

Sony has been ordered to pay $3.75 million to settle the class-action lawsuit. Of that total, $3,500 will be given to each of the five plaintiffs, and the settlement organizers will receive between $300,000 and $400,000, according to CNET, leaving the rest to people who bought the console.

Only owners of the original "fat PS3" model are eligible to receive part of the settlement. Those models are wider than the later models and have a white strip on the front deck.

How to file a claim to receive part of the settlement

-The console must have been purchased new between Nov. 1, 2006, and April 1, 2010, from an authorized PlayStation retailer in the United States.

-You'll need to submit your PS3 serial number or PlayStation Network username. The serial number can be found on the back side of the device.

-You must legally claim that you used the "Other OS" functionality and believe that your console lost value when Sony revoked the ability to run Linux.

-Fill out this form before April 15.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.