Everything you need to know about Disney's marathon race weekend

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World's runDisney race weekend is here and with it comes runners, spectators and fitness lovers traveling to Central Florida.

During the races, the parks remain open for general admission guests. All of the races begin at 5:30 a.m., and runners are allowed to stay in the parks after they cross the finish lines. All of the race paths are clearly designated by neon cones, so there is no issue with race participants getting caught between regular guests.

[What do race medals mean? READ: These are the best medals you can win in local races]

If you're planning on participating in or watching any of the races -- or doing the opposite and trying to avoid them -- you can find a comprehensive guide below of all you need to know about race weekend.

Races:

Thursday, Jan.10 -- Walt Disney World 5K

3.1 miles

Suitable for families and beginning runners as well as more experienced athletes.

Friday, Jan. 11 -- Walt Disney World 10K

6.2 miles

Participants must maintain a minimum pace of 16 minutes-per-mile.

Saturday, Jan. 12 -- Walt Disney World Half Marathon

13.1 miles

Participants must maintain a minimum pace of 16 minutes-per-mile.

Proof of time from previous race is required for a starting corral placement.

Sunday, Jan. 13 -- Walt Disney World Marathon

26.2 miles

Participants must maintain a minimum pace of 16 minutes-per-mile.

Proof of time from previous race is required for a starting corral placement.

Prices:

While some of the races are sold out, tickets for both the half and full marathon are still available for purchase for $188 each. Those planning on running both of the longer races can purchase Goofy's Race and a Half Challenge for entry to both, as well as a special challenge medal, for $385.

Those not athletically inclined have the option to purchase one of two different spectator packages as part of the "ChEAR" squad to support their runner in the Saturday and Sunday races. The packages run at $65 for one race and $85 for both races at the gold level and $120 for one race and $180 for two races at the platinum level, which adds breakfast, brunch, character meet-and-greets and more.

Merchandise:

Everyone can visit the runDisney Expo, which will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, throughout the weekend. The expo is free and open to the public.

Runners will have to visit the expo prior to their races to pick up their bibs, shirts and included merchandise. Everyone will be able to shop the fitness, nutrition and technology brands in attendance.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.