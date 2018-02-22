Evidence photos show spa attacker had saw, duct tape in vehicle

OCOEE, Fla. - New evidence photographs were released Wednesday to News 6 by the State Attorney's Office, related to an attack on New Year's Eve.

Eric Grenier, 30, is charged with attempted kidnapping and assault related to the incident at Herbal Spa and Massage in Ocoee.

Ocoee police said Grenier attacked a female employee at the business with pepper spray and a rope, before the victim was able to run away.

Newly released evidence photos inside the vehicle Grenier was stopped in, show several items detectives discovered in the days following the attack.

On the passenger floorboard of the vehicle, investigators said they found a bottle of pepper spray. Evidence photos also show the residue on the face and wrist of the victim from a chemical the victim said Grenier sprayed on her.

There were also several knives found inside the vehicle according to Ocoee police. A silver butterfly knife was found near the driver's seat. In the back seat, investigators said they found a cleaver and a razortooth saw. Also in the backseat, detectives said they found a roll of duct tape.

A crime scene investigator also wrote in their report that they located at least five different ropes throughout the vehicle. The victim in the case told police that Grenier used a white rope and attempted to put it around her neck, before she was able to get away.

Court records show Grenier has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for May.

