Ex-bookkeeper bilks $1.3M from West Melbourne company, police say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A bookkeeper for a West Melbourne company was arrested after a nearly-yearlong investigation uncovered $1.3 million in fraudulent financial activity, according to police.

Rodolfo Olivas, 46, of Indialantic, was arrested on charges of fraud and theft early Thursday, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

West Melbourne police executed a search warrant at Olivas’ home in Indialantic, gathering paperwork and going through other potential evidence.

Olivas, who is no longer working at the company, was arrested and taken to the West Melbourne Police Department shortly after police arrived. He was turned over to the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes and is expected to have bond set at $721,000, police reported.

Representatives at Hills, Inc. issued a statement on the incident and credited police and the state attorney's office for helping to uncover more the fraud.s

“Hills was shocked and saddened by the nature and volume of this crime. Hills successfully managed to ensure that this crime had absolutely no effect on our services and payments to our Customers, Business Partners, and Suppliers,” the company’s statement read.

“However, Hills has always distributed a significant portion of its annual profits to our Employees, and since this crime affected our profits, Hills Employees failed to receive the maximum profit sharing they earned, and thus also became victims,” company officials stated.

Police said that Olivas was working as a bookkeeper with Hills, Inc., a company that crafts multi-component fiber extrusion technology, when administrators came across several ‘questionable financial transactions’ in June 2017.

Olivas was on vacation but the company’s administrators got in touch with police.

Detectives subpoenaed bank and credit card records and continued a 10-month-long investigation that found approximately $1.3 million in fraudulent activity it tracked back to Olivas. He was then fired.

Detectives determined Olivas used business checks, set up multiple secret credit card and bank accounts.

Police also searched the home for any potentially ill-gotten goods that were possibly connected to the suspected fraud as neighbors looked on.

"They're super quiet and don't come outside," said David Yearsley, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1975. Yearsley said there was nothing usual about the family but noted that the family received at least six to eight deliveries a day.

