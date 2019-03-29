Exit lane to be used for traffic on I-95 after truck hits SR 528 overpass

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The northbound exit lane at I-95 and State Road 528 will temporarily be used to allow northbound traffic to pass under the 528 bridge after a truck hit and damaged the overpass, according to transportation officials.

Hours after the incident Friday morning, Florida Department of Transportation officials announced plans to open the single lane of the parallel roadway in order to allow drivers to continue on I-95 north near Cocoa.

The lane will also allow drivers to exit to S.R. 528 east, as well as use the loop ramp to connect to westbound 528, FDOT said.

Officials said eastbound drivers on 528 are not able to exit to I-95 north.

Traffic on northbound I-95 and the parallel exit lane that passes under 528 was completely shut down after the truck, which was hauling construction equipment, hit bridge beams while passing under it. Officials said it appeared the equipment was not secured at the proper level.

Temporary repairs are being made under the overpass along mainline I-95 as crews work to secure the beams so that no loose concrete falls on vehicles, officials said. FDOT officials said once those repairs are made, traffic will resume.

FDOT officials said they planned to reopen northbound I-95 by 9 p.m. and that drivers should expect to move at speeds well below normal for the area.

Since the repairs being made Friday are temporary, transportation officials said future lane closures are expected to take place along northbound I-95 to make permanent fixes.

Officials said they have not yet determined the scope of the damage, set a date for when the permanent repairs will take place or calculated how much the repairs will cost.

Transportation officials said they're working to figure out how FDOT can get reimbursed for the damage sustained to the public’s infrastructure.

