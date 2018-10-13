Experimental airplane makes emergency landing on Melbourne Beach residential road

A small experimental plane made an emergency landing on a residential Melbourne Beach street on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - The pilot of an experimental airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on a residential Melbourne Beach road Saturday afternoon, eventually ending up in the driveway of a nearby home.

A spokesperson with Brevard County Fire Rescue said the plane, which had two passengers inside, had to make an impromptu landing on the residential street of Caledonia Drive just west of State Road A1A. No one was injured.

Photos of the off-white, small, bi-winged plane show it resting on its belly in the brick driveway of a home on Caledonia Drive. A fire rescue spokesperson said the plane appears to be "home built."

Officials said they are still working to find out more details about the experimental plane landing. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

"It's a weekend of lucky travelers," the Brevard County Fire Rescue public information officer tweeted.

That tweet was referring to another traveler, this time in a car, who was nearly impaled by a piece of flying plywood on Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

Also this week, a small airplane having engine trouble made a hard landing Monday just off of State Road 407, near Interstate 95 in Titusville.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.