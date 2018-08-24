Explore Central Florida this weekend with these popular Orlando-area events

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you like food, you're in luck. There's many events around Orlando that feature yummy food and drinks to satisfy your palate.



Saturday

Free Women’s Self Defense Workshop

Aug. 25, 10 to 11 a.m.

Glory Martial Arts

2417 East South Street

Orlando

Volusia County Fall Home & Garden Show

Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ocean Center

101 N. Atlantic Ave.

Daytona Beach

Price: $7

Orlando Field Day

Aug. 25, 11 a.m.

Orlando Festival Park

2911 E. Robinson Street

Orlando

This event can be described as “Recess with Beer.” Sign up with friends to compete for prizes.

Mount Dora Seafood Festival

Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Evans Park

100 N. Donnelly St.

Mt. Dora

SouthEast Crab Feast

Aug. 25, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Bill Frederick Park

3401 South Hiawassee Rd.

Orlando

Price: $10-$55

All you can eat fresh crab, snow crab legs, music and more.

MargaritaFest 2018

Aug. 25, 5 to 9 p.m.

Wall Street Plaza

11 North Orange Ave.

Orlando

Price: $25

Unlimited margarita sampling from more than 20 different kinds of margaritas and tequila drinks.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Price: $49.50

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform live while the iconic Star Wars’ film plays.

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium



Sunday

Sun Screens Movie: “Apollo 13”

Aug. 26, 2 p.m.

Orange County Regional History Center

65 E. Central Blvd.

Orlando

Watch “Apollo 13” the old-fashioned way with free popcorn.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.