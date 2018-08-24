Explore Central Florida this weekend with these popular Orlando-area events

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you like food, you're in luck. There's many events around Orlando that feature yummy food and drinks to satisfy your palate.
Saturday
Free Women’s Self Defense Workshop
Aug. 25, 10 to 11 a.m.
Glory Martial Arts
2417 East South Street
Orlando
Volusia County Fall Home & Garden Show
Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ocean Center
101 N. Atlantic Ave.
Daytona Beach
Price: $7
Aug. 25, 11 a.m.
Orlando Festival Park
2911 E. Robinson Street
Orlando
This event can be described as “Recess with Beer.” Sign up with friends to compete for prizes.
Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Elizabeth Evans Park
100 N. Donnelly St.
Mt. Dora
Aug. 25, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Bill Frederick Park
3401 South Hiawassee Rd.
Orlando
Price: $10-$55
All you can eat fresh crab, snow crab legs, music and more.
Aug. 25, 5 to 9 p.m.
Wall Street Plaza
11 North Orange Ave.
Orlando
Price: $25
Unlimited margarita sampling from more than 20 different kinds of margaritas and tequila drinks.
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Price: $49.50
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform live while the iconic Star Wars’ film plays.
Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars
Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
Sunday
Sun Screens Movie: “Apollo 13”
Aug. 26, 2 p.m.
Orange County Regional History Center
65 E. Central Blvd.
Orlando
Watch “Apollo 13” the old-fashioned way with free popcorn.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.