Explore Central Florida this weekend with these popular Orlando-area events

9 events to fit everyone's likes

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you like food, you're in luck. There's many events around Orlando that feature yummy food and drinks to satisfy your palate. 
 

Saturday

Free Women’s Self Defense Workshop

Aug. 25, 10 to 11 a.m.

Glory Martial Arts
2417 East South Street

Orlando

 

Volusia County Fall Home & Garden Show

Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aug. 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ocean Center
101 N. Atlantic Ave.
Daytona Beach

Price: $7

 

Orlando Field Day  

Aug. 25, 11 a.m.

Orlando Festival Park
2911 E. Robinson Street
Orlando

This event can be described as “Recess with Beer.” Sign up with friends to compete for prizes.

 

Mount Dora Seafood Festival

Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Elizabeth Evans Park
100 N. Donnelly St. 
Mt. Dora

 

SouthEast Crab Feast

Aug. 25, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Bill Frederick Park
3401 South Hiawassee Rd.
Orlando

Price: $10-$55

All you can eat fresh crab, snow crab legs, music and more.

 

MargaritaFest 2018

Aug. 25, 5 to 9 p.m.

Wall Street Plaza
11 North Orange Ave.
Orlando

Price: $25

Unlimited margarita sampling from more than 20 different kinds of margaritas and tequila drinks. 

 

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Price: $49.50

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will perform live while the iconic Star Wars’ film plays.

 

Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars  

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium


Sunday

Sun Screens Movie: “Apollo 13”

Aug. 26, 2 p.m.

Orange County Regional History Center
65 E. Central Blvd.
Orlando

Watch “Apollo 13” the old-fashioned way with free popcorn.
 

