Explosion blows out windows of Orlando home, frightening neighbors

ORLANDO, Fla. - Neighbors near Healy Drive in Orlando told News 6 that they were sitting down for dinner Wednesday evening when they heard a loud explosion.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the house before 7 p.m. Wednesday, along with deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Tim Goad lives a few houses down the street and said he came to the scene when he heard all of the commotion.

"I went outside, and somebody said that something exploded and blew the windows out," Goad said. "Heard the boom. Well, I didn't think anything of it because we are always hearing booms around here because of fireworks, and then I see the fire truck and the rescue unit and the sheriff's department."

Goad said investigators told him that something was ignited from inside the house, causing the loud blast.

"Then, the deputies come down and said somebody got in and set off a firework, they believe," Goad said.

Neighbors said the homeowner rents out the property and that the tenants moved out Sunday.

"That's dangerous. You know, the house could have caught on fire. These houses are not that far apart, and we have a lot of big oak trees around here. So it could have been a lot worse than what it was," Goad said.

Neighbors also said they were thankful no one was harmed.

Orange County fire officials have not given an exact cause for the blast.

