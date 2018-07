BELLEVIEW, Fla. - Fire tore through a Marion County home early Tuesday as oxygen tanks exploded inside, officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. on SE 112th Avenue Road in Belleview.

Fire officials said a woman who lived in the home managed to escape safely, but she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

