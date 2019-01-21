Eye doctors offer free eye exams to NFL referees after Saints loss

It was a heartbreaking loss for the New Orleans Saints against the Los Angeles Rams and one that comes with controversy against the NFL referees.

So much controversy that several eye doctors have offered free eye exams to NFL officials before the next season.

The first eye doctor to step up with the offer was in Covington, Louisiana.

The doctor's Facebook post read, “We will GLADLY provide no cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight. We would hate for someone else to feel our pain.”

And if the one offer wasn’t enough, a vision center in Texas also offered up its services.

"In light of the atrocious lack of calls during the New Orleans Saints game, we would like to extend free eye exams and glasses to any NFL referee in need. You know who you are," CrystalVisionCenter tweeted.

The Saints lost in overtime 26-23 after a disputed non-call where Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman had a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis. This forced the Saints to kick a 31-yard field goal to make it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said, “I don’t know if there was ever more obvious pass interference."

The Rams will go up against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

