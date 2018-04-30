Facebook counterterrorism chief says credible threats out there

ORLANDO, Fla. - The secret rules and guidelines that Facebook’s international counterterrorism team use to determine if a site or post has gone too far are now available to the social media giant’s 2.2 billion users.

Monika Bickert, head of product policy and counterterrorism for Facebook, told News 6 posts involving hate speech, threats, racial slurs or terrorism will never be tolerated.

“If we become aware of a credible threat of violence, we will send it proactively to law enforcement,” Bickert said. "Bad actors are trying to use social media now more than ever.”

Increased use of the social media platform for hate speech and threats of school violence prompted Facebook’s top brass to make the “community standards” public.

“We’ve been working on this version … for more than a better part of a year now because we often get questions from people, 'What do you mean when you say hate speech?' This is our way of explaining exactly what we mean,” Bickert said.

Bickert said professionals worldwide review posts in dozens of languages for Facebook and once they screen the post or site in question, they will decide within 24 hours if the content should be removed.

According to Bickert, Facebook uses technologies that at times, can intercept terrorist messages before they go public.

“It allows us to detect a terror propaganda video at the time of upload, and by doing that, we can actually keep that content off the site altogether, in many cases,” Bickert said.

Still, the best security reporting of all comes from Facebook users.

Bickert said any piece of content from a photo to post can now be reported by Facebook users.

One section of the community standards encouraging respectful behavior reviews hate speech, adult nudity, violence and graphic content.

Once a piece of content is reported, more than 7,500 experts are ready to review the material in question.

Something new Facebook has just added to the system is the right to appeal when your account has been shut down.

“You now have the opportunity to ask us to take a second look," Bickert said. “If we’ve made a mistake we will put that content back on the site.”

