Facebook, Instagram not working for some, company says

If you can't see images on Facebook, you're not the only one.

According to a tweet from Facebook officials, users are having trouble seeing and uploading images, videos and other files.

“We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the tweet read.

The News 6 Facebook page has been affected by the outage as images, videos and livestreams have not been working.

News 6 has also had issues posting to Instagram and others are reporting that issue as well.

