Facebook responds after users complain of apps being down

Social media users took to the Twitter -- which may have been the only place they could go at the time -- to complain that Facebook and Instagram were not working.

After several reports of the social networking sites being down, Facebook officials tweeted that they were aware of the fact that some people were having trouble with the Facebook family of apps.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

According to News 6 sister station WPLG, some WhatsApp users were also experiencing problems.

Though Facebook officials didn't say what was behind the issue or when it would be fixed, officials with the social media giant said a distributed denial of service attack was not to blame and that they were working to get the problem fixed as soon as possible.

We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

