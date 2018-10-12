Fall activities headline events around Orlando area this weekend

This weekend is full of fall fun around Orlando. The temperatures are dropping a bit, so hopefully you'll feel more festive.
Saturday
Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to noon
1360 Altamonte Dr.
Altamonte
Bring the family to walk a haunted outdoor trail and enjoy a costume contest, arts and crafts, bounce house and more.
Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival
Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bill Frederick Park
3401 S. Hiawassee Road
Orlando
A festival that celebrates the diverse and fascinating cultures found throughout Asia.
Annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival
Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Central Park
251 S. Park Ave.
Winter Park
Walk along the sidewalk show to enjoy visual art and live entertainment.
Falloween
Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Denn John Field
2204 Denn John Lane
Kissimmee
Fun fall activities for the whole family.
Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown St. Cloud
Enjoy a kids zone, vendors, beer garden, pink truck pull contest and more.
Oct. 13, noon to 10 p.m.
Lake Eola Park
The most anticipated event of Pride Week as more than 100 groups span a 1-mile route through downtown Orlando.
Oct. 13, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge
10525 Simms Duda Road
Orlando
Along with a wildlife walk, enjoy a costume contest, face painting, vendors, auctions and more.
Oct. 13, 5 to 10 p.m.
Avalon Park
3680 Avalon Park East Blvd.
Orlando
Celebrate Oktoberfest before it ends with this Avalon Park festival.
Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest in Sanford
Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Hollerbach
205 E. First Street
Sanford
Get authentic German food at this street party in celebration of Oktoberfest.
Oct. 13, 6 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Nona
6955 Lake Nona Blvd.
Dine on dishes from more than two dozen local restaurants.
Jazz’n Blues Concert at Harry Leu Gardens
Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
1920 North Forest Ave.
Orlando
Enjoy an outdoor concert of jazz and blues in a garden setting.
Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators
Oct. 13, 7 p.m.
400 W. Church St. #200
Orlando
The Orlando Solar Bears are back on the rink for the season.
Oct. 13, 7:30 to 11 p.m.
881 Ocoee-Apopka Road
Ocoee
Visit the 11th annual haunted house in Ocoee.
Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Cranes Roost Park
274 Cranes Roost Blvd.
Altamonte Springs
Set up blankets and chairs and watch “Goosebumps” under the stars.
Sunday
Family Movie Night at Old Town
Oct. 14, 7 p.m.
5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway
Kissimmee
The featured movie is “Hotel Transylvania.”
