Fall activities headline events around Orlando area this weekend

This weekend is full of fall fun around Orlando. The temperatures are dropping a bit, so hopefully you'll feel more festive.

Saturday

A Petrified Forest Kid’s Day

Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to noon

1360 Altamonte Dr.

Altamonte

Bring the family to walk a haunted outdoor trail and enjoy a costume contest, arts and crafts, bounce house and more.

Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival

Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bill Frederick Park

3401 S. Hiawassee Road

Orlando

A festival that celebrates the diverse and fascinating cultures found throughout Asia.

Annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Central Park

251 S. Park Ave.

Winter Park

Walk along the sidewalk show to enjoy visual art and live entertainment.

Falloween ​​​​​​

Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Denn John Field

2204 Denn John Lane

Kissimmee

Fun fall activities for the whole family.

Pinktoberfest

Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown St. Cloud

Enjoy a kids zone, vendors, beer garden, pink truck pull contest and more.

Come Out With Pride 2018

Oct. 13, noon to 10 p.m.

Lake Eola Park

The most anticipated event of Pride Week as more than 100 groups span a 1-mile route through downtown Orlando.

Back to Nature Owloween

Oct. 13, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge

10525 Simms Duda Road

Orlando

Along with a wildlife walk, enjoy a costume contest, face painting, vendors, auctions and more.

Oktoberfest Avalon Park

Oct. 13, 5 to 10 p.m.

Avalon Park

3680 Avalon Park East Blvd.

Orlando

Celebrate Oktoberfest before it ends with this Avalon Park festival.

Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest in Sanford

Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Hollerbach

205 E. First Street

Sanford

Get authentic German food at this street party in celebration of Oktoberfest.

Sixth Annual Taste of Nona

Oct. 13, 6 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Nona

6955 Lake Nona Blvd.

Dine on dishes from more than two dozen local restaurants.

Jazz’n Blues Concert at Harry Leu Gardens

Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

1920 North Forest Ave.

Orlando

Enjoy an outdoor concert of jazz and blues in a garden setting.

Orlando Solar Bears vs. Atlanta Gladiators

Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

400 W. Church St. #200

Orlando

The Orlando Solar Bears are back on the rink for the season.

City of Ocoee Haunted House

Oct. 13, 7:30 to 11 p.m.

881 Ocoee-Apopka Road

Ocoee

Visit the 11th annual haunted house in Ocoee.

Cranes Roost Sunset Cinema

Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Cranes Roost Park

274 Cranes Roost Blvd.

Altamonte Springs

Set up blankets and chairs and watch “Goosebumps” under the stars.



Sunday

Family Movie Night at Old Town

Oct. 14, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

The featured movie is “Hotel Transylvania.”





