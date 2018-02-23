Fallen Brevard deputy to be honored at funeral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County deputy who was killed when a semitruck crashed into his patrol car will be honored at a funeral service Friday afternoon.

Deputy Kevin Stanton, 32, was driving to work on southbound I-95 around 5 a.m. Saturday when the tread on the front left tire of a semitruck separated, causing that truck driver to lose control and crash into the back of Stanton's patrol vehicle, troopers said.

A funeral for Stanton will be held at New Life Christian Fellowship in Titusville beginning at 2 p.m. His fellow law enforcement officers and family members are expected to share memories of the 11-year Brevard County Sheriff's Office veteran.

After the hour-long service, there will be a procession from the church to Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, where Stanton will be laid to rest.

The Sheriff's Office has asked that residents line U.S. 1 along the procession route between 3:15 and 4 p.m. to show their love and support for Stanton.

Stanton's funeral service will be streamed in the media player above.

