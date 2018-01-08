Fallen heroes Lt. Clayton, Deputy Lewis honored 1 year after deaths

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - In honor of two fallen heroes who died one year ago Tuesday, the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office will host a series of commemorative events.

On Jan. 9, 2016, Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was fatally shot outside a John Young Parkway Walmart while attempting to arrest accused murderer Markeith Loyd, officials said. Loyd fled after the fatal shooting, prompting a massive manhunt across Central Florida.

Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis died hours later on that same day after he was fatally struck on his motorcycle while aiding in the search for Loyd, according to authorities.

Central Florida authorities used Clayton's handcuffs to arrest Loyd on Jan. 17, 2016, bringing the search to an end.

The first event on Tuesday will began at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Central Florida Wayne Densch Center for Student Athlete Leadership where Norma Lewis will present a photo of her son to the school's athletic department.

Norman Lewis was a UCF alumnus who played as an offensive lineman for the university's football team from 2000 to 2003.

After that 30-minute ceremony, there will be a motorcycle ride in honor of Lewis and Clayton that will begin at Wayne Densch Center for Student Athlete Leadership, drive past Orlando Police Department headquarters and past the two sites where Clayton and Norman Lewis lost their lives before ending at ICP Orlando church on Clarcona Ocoee Road.

Motorists should expect rolling closures in those areas.

The motorcade will arrive at the church by 10:45 a.m. and a service for the two will begin at 11 a.m.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina and Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings will be present at the events on behalf of their respective agencies.

The events are invitation only, but the public is advised to be aware of traffic changes as the motorcade winds through Orange County Tuesday morning.

