Families gather at Orlo Vista Park hoping to decrease crime

ORLANDO, Fla. - Families gathered Saturday afternoon at Orlo Vista Park in Orlando hoping to help decrease crime by talking about it, but they said the pain never goes away.

"I cry every single day. There's not a day I don't cry," Joyshonda Flowers said.

Flowers held back tears thinking about her 27-year-old son who was shot and killed last February at a nearby park. Flowers said her son's case is still open, that people are too scared to talk.

"Before you pick up a gun and decide you want to take someone's life, you have to think about it first, because it could be your son," Flowers said.

The gathering comes just days after two people were shot Thursday afternoon at Orlo Vista Park. One of the victims was a school teacher sitting in her van hit by a stray bullet.

The group held signs reading "Survivors speak" and marched around the park to honor their loved ones. Organizers said many of these families still haven't gotten closure.

"We're trying to show families that you do have a way to get your voice heard, and if something happens to you or your loved one, there is support out there," said Miles Mulmain, with "Let Your Voice Be Heard."

Flowers said she hopes events like this can help prevent more tragedy.

"If you know something, if you saw something, speak up," Flowers said. "It don't make you a snitch. It makes you a person with compassion and kindness."

Deputies said the shooting at Orlo Vista Park was a drive-by. They have not released any information on a vehicle description. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.