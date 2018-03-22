Families of murder victims demand answers from Orlando authorities

ORLANDO, Fla. - A group of families of crime victims who say they've been re-victimized by the same system meant to protect them held a news conference Thursday to call out law enforcement agencies.

Several families, including the parents of Jim Johnson Jr. and the parents of Clarence Lake III, spoke about the troubles they've had since the deaths of their loved ones.

Johnson Jr.'s body was found dumped in a wooded area in Daytona Beach after he was kidnapped in 2013. Lake III was involved in a chase with Orange County deputies, and somehow drowned in Lake Sherwood last year.

In both instances, family members say they don't believe they received adequate investigations by the agencies involved, and still don't know what exactly happened to their family members.

The families also expressed frustration, saying calls to investigators go unanswered, police reports aren't furnished or are inconsistent, and leads aren't followed. They also say victim support and advocacy are not offered, especially to families of color.

They intended to bring those concerns to Orlando police and Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies.

"We're not just asking with just law enforcement or government. We're asking for the community and everybody to come together with us and stand with us and with these families who have different stories of going through the system and being neglected," organizers said.



News 6 contacted Orlando Police Department officials, who said the families have not yet spoken to them, and they planned to look into their concerns.



