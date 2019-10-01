Family coming home from Disney attacked at gas station

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family coming home from Disney was attacked at a gas station on State Road 714 in Palm City on Sunday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the armed suspect walked up to the car and attacked the woman driving the vehicle.

The victim was thrown down by the suspect, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the suspect drove off with the victim's infant child and mother still inside the car.

Deputies said later on, the suspect forced the victim's mother and the infant out of the car.

The victim was injured and treated at a hospital.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office announced they caught the man accused of attacking the family and stealing the car.

Investigators arrested Jaquay Marlon Jean, 21, in North Miami.

