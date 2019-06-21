Family finds themselves face-to-face with venomous snake in Brevard County

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla - A man and his son got the scare of a lifetime when they found themselves within feet of a rattlesake.

The two men, who did not want to be named, were walking along the side of their home in Port St. John Thursday when they came across an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

"My father and I came within 4 feet of it," the son told News 6.

The snake that is native to Central Florida can grow to an average of 3 to 6 feet in length and can weigh up to 10 pounds, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on its website.

According to the son, the snake held its ground, curled up and began rattling.

The two men decided to take drastic measures in order to keep themselves and everyone around safe.

"It was aggressive. We had to shoot and kill it. It was curled up and rattling and ready to strike."

Diamondback rattlesnakes are venomous and can strike a distance up to two-thirds of their body length.

[ RELATED: Harmless vs. venomous snakes in Florida: How to tell the difference ]

The men measured the snake and told News 6 it was 5 feet long.

"Thankfully, we were about to kill it without it biting us or their little chihuahua,” the son said.

While the snakes can be startling, FWC does not recommend taking matters into your own hands. This can lead to someone getting hurt or bitten.

FWC warns that this species is best left alone when encountered.

To read more about eastern diamondback rattlesnakes, click or tap here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.