Family hopes magnets might solve mystery of Casselberry teen's death

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Friends and family members are taking matters into their own hands and trying to find out who killed their loved one, 17-year-old Bryce Williams.

Those who were close to Williams handed out vehicle magnets at Lake Hodge Park in Casselberry on Wednesday evening.

Williams' grandmother, Kim Crow, said she is trying to get results, six months after the boy's death.

"I owe it to Bryce. I owe it to him," Crow said. "You find out from the detectives that they've exhausted all the leads that they have and now we are at the mercy of information. It kind of makes you mad."

The Casselberry Police Department said in January that Williams was shot and killed New Year's Day while sitting in his car with two friends at the park.

Williams attempted to drive away after he was shot, and crashed the vehicle into a nearby house.

Loved ones have been raising money for flyers and vehicle magnets, hoping someone comes forward with information after months without an arrest.

"We decided that we were going to just start doing things, and for me personally, I've put a lot of my emotions behind that," said Kailyn Caban, one of Williams' friends. "That's what fueling this."

"Everything has memories around it," Crow added. "You know, coming to this park from when he was little. So, it's just been very, very hard."

More than 100 people showed up at the park for a vigil the day after Williams was killed.

"He was only 17 and he didn't really have a chance to grow up or anything like that," Crow said.

Friends and family said they plan to post flyers near businesses in Casselberry and Longwood this weekend.

Anyone with information about Williams' death is ask to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

