Family of boy killed by gator at Disney remembers tragedy 3 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of a Nebraska toddler killed in an alligator attack at a Disney World resort is vowing to keep his memory alive, three years after the attack.

Lane Graves, 2, died after being attacked at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa on June 14, 2016.

Lane was wading along the shore of the Seven Seas Lagoon when the gator dragged him into the water. His body was found 16 hours later.

Since his death, Disney World has fenced off the lagoon and added warning signs.

Graves' family has also established a foundation in his honor to help families of children needing organ transplants.

The family released a statement Thursday.

"We miss our precious Laney every day and take comfort in the good that has come from the Lane Thomas Foundation, which we established to honor him and remember the light and joy he brought. The foundation has helped more than 60 families in their greatest time of need and we know Lane would be proud."

