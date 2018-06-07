Family of girl paralyzed by stray bullet receives home, 5-year salary

APOPKA, Fla. - The family of a girl paralyzed by a stray bullet in Pine Hills received the keys to their new home and another life changing surprise on Thursday.

Alma and Justin Fletcher and their daughter Danielle Sampson were able to move into their new fully furnished home through a community funded effort from their attorney Dan Newlin.

On July 29, 2012, then 15-year-old Danielle, was in the back of her family's van when an ill-fated turn put them in the crossfire of a chase between burglars and their victim, homeowner Chester Joseph.

Police said the thieves opened fire on Joseph’s vehicle as they headed down Powers Drive. A bullet fired by gang member Tyrone Mosby hit Danielle in the left side of her head, reports show.

The injury left Danielle paralyzed and bed-ridden, with limited communication skills, occasionally smiling or blinking.

Up until Thursday, Danielle's family was living in a small home that was transformed into a makeshift hospital ward. Now, their new home is outfitted with handicap accessible features to help with Danielle's long term care.

"She was behind curtains in my living room," Alma Fletcher said. "Words are inadequate to even express how we feel this morning."

Last year, Newlin launched an effort to collect donations from community leaders to build the handicap-accessible home for them.

"I knew that we could do something to change that and I'm just excited that we're able to make a difference in Daneille and her mother's life," Newlin said.

Before moving in, Newlin surprised the family by announcing he would supplement Alma's salary for the next five years. Newlin said it will allow her to focus on her daughter's care, while living their new life in their new home.

"(Alma) will have more time to spend with Danielle and we're a family and we are very happy for what God has done," Justin Fletcher said.

