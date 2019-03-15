Family of Kissimmee man slain by roommate speaks at killer's sentencing

Scott Douglas Waddell, at left, was arrested in connection with the death of Nicholas Anthony Corvino.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man convicted of killing his roommate at the Kissimmee condo they shared in 2017 will receive his sentence Friday.

Scott Douglas Waddell, 45, fatally shot Nicholas Anthony Corvino, 30, in October 2017 and told Osceola County sheriffs deputies he didn't remember shooting his roommate.

"He repeated numerous times he was fine but could not remember what happened before the cops showed up today at his home," a detective wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Waddell said he and Corvino had been best friends for about 10 years and roommates for two years. He also told deputies that he has been mentally disabled for about 15 years and takes numerous medications for his mental health.

Waddell pleaded no contest on Nov. 28, 2018 to a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Before the judge sentences Waddell Corvino's family, including his aunt who raised him after his parents died, will address the court.

"Every day I go without seeing him is worse," Harrington said. "He was my world. He was my baby."

Linda Harrington previously told News 6 she hoped Waddell would be sentenced to death. He faces a sentence of 25 years to life but the prosecution has requested a cap of 40 years, according to the plea agreement.

