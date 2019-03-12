Family of stabbing victim planning funeral, days before victim's 12th birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Defense lawyers on Tuesday waived the first appearance for a woman accused in the stabbing death of her 11-year-old daughter in Orange County.

A judge denied bond for Rosa Rivera Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors said Rivera refused to appear in court.

The 28-year-old woman stabbed her 11-year-old daughter to death Sunday because she thought the girl was having sex with men, according to an arrest affidavit.



Rosa Alcides Rivera faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her daughter, Aleyda.

Rivera's family told News 6 ever since Rivera moved to Orlando from Texas in December she’s been caused a rift between family members by lying.

"We were trying, and she kept pushing us away with her lies," said Rivera's brother, Antonio Rivera.

The suspect's family said they're devastated now planning the girl's funeral, instead of her birthday party. Aleyda Rivera would have turned 12 years old on Thursday.

A judge continued to deny bond for Rosa Rivera accused of stabbing and killing her daughter. Prosecutors say she refused to appear in court today. She was appointed a public defender to represent her in the case. Back story: https://t.co/bNCWiLhQnz — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) March 12, 2019

"She wouldn’t do this man, I would have never expected my sister to murder her daughter and this brutally," said Rivera.

Authorities said Rivera stabbed her daughter at least 15 times in a car and drove her to Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando. Hospital staff began to assist Rivera and realized her daughter was dead, the affidavit said.



Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Rivera stabbed the girl while inside the vehicle, then drove her around before going to the hospital, and by that point, the child was dead.



Hospital security surrounded Rivera and called an off-duty Orlando police officer who was working security at Orlando Regional Medical Center for assistance, and he placed Rivera in handcuffs, officials said.



Rivera had cuts near her wrist and was taken to a hospital, where she was cleared medically, officials said.



In an interview, Rivera first told detectives a man had stabbed her daughter before running away. She later said she had killed her daughter and her "baby is gone," according to the affidavit.



Officials said the incident began at a home on Citadel Drive, where Rivera had accused her mother's boyfriend of having sex with her daughter. Witnesses told officers that the girl had denied having sex with him, the affidavit said.



According to officials, Rivera said she killed her daughter to prevent her from having sexual relations with men. She said she believed her daughter was having sex with men because she "smiled different," according to the affidavit.



Mina said there appears to be no validity to Rivera's claim that her daughter was sexually active.

"We don't believe it's credible," Mina said.



Authorities said Aleyda Rivera attended West Ridge Middle School.



News 6 is still working to learn a clear motive from detectives. We’re also working to learn when Rivera will appear before a judge since her first appearance was waived.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.