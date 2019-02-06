Family safely escapes Zellwood house fire

ZELLWOOD, Fla. - Residents safely escaped a Zellwood house fire Wednesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at 5436 King Avenue.

Officials said firefighters quickly gained control of the blaze, which was pouring black smoke from the home when they arrived.

"(There are) reports that the floor of the home has collapsed," OCFR tweeted.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

#HouseFire at 5436 King Avenue: Units arrived on scene at 8:07 a.m. to an active house fire with black smoke. Crews quickly put water on the fire, now have a good knockdown. Reports that the floor of the home has collapsed, no injuries. All occupants made it out of home safely. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 6, 2019

Zellwood is northwest of Apopka.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.