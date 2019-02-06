News

Family safely escapes Zellwood house fire

Cause of blaze under investigation

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A house catches fire in Zellwood.

ZELLWOOD, Fla. - Residents safely escaped a Zellwood house fire Wednesday morning, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at 5436 King Avenue.

More News Headlines

Officials said firefighters quickly gained control of the blaze, which was pouring black smoke from the home when they arrived.

"(There are) reports that the floor of the home has collapsed," OCFR tweeted.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Zellwood is northwest of Apopka.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.