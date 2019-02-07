Family of Navy veteran who was found dead in vacant lot wants answers

TAMPA, Fla. - After the remains of a Navy veteran found off a Central Florida road were identified this week, her family in Tampa is looking for answers and sharing details of her life.

Rachael Sharp would have celebrated her 28th birthday in two weeks. Her body was found Nov. 28, 2018, in an empty lot along Orange Blossom Trail near Americana Boulevard. Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they believe she had been there for some time.

Sharp's cousin, Jessica Chancey, has spent weeks trying to find out what happened.

“It's hard. Losing somebody as it is, not knowing and all the questions,” she told News 6.

Sharp was in a rehabilitation center in Orlando for opioid addiction when she stopped responding to her mother's messages, according to the family.

“She was just a wonderful young woman,” Sharp’s mother, Kelly Davenport, said.

Deputies said a cleaning crew for the Orange County property manager came out to mow the lot when Sharp's remains were discovered.

“It’s bad enough they only found bones for my daughter,” Davenport said.

Sharp's family said they didn’t find out until Jan. 17 that the remains belonged to the 27-year-old Navy veteran.

Investigators have not said how Sharp died. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

“I will do whatever it takes for them to find something. Anything,” Davenport said, adding it’s hard to live with her daughter’s death certificate saying "unknown causes."

Family and friends are currently working on a makeshift memorial for Sharp and plan to place it where her body was found.

