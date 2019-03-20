Family seeks nanny that will dress up as Disney princesses

A family in England is looking to hire a part-time nanny, but there’s a catch: They want the person watching after their twin girls to dress up as a different Disney princess each month.

The job posted on childcare.co.uk says, “Myself and my husband are looking for a part-time nanny to care for our twin girls during the week, but we want to hire someone to look after our children whilst in character as a different Disney princess every month, such as Princess Anna, Moana, Rapunzel and Princess Merida.”

The family knows it is an unusual request and hopes someone will be willing to take on the role.

“We are looking for someone who can commit to a character and create a really fun atmosphere in our home, but also won’t be afraid to be a disciplinarian if the twins are naughty or act out -- they can be little terrors at times,” the family said.

The job involves picking up the children from school, leading a Disney-related activity, cooking dinner and possibly putting them to bed.

The family is looking for someone long term at a salary of almost $53,000 a year with 25 paid holidays and a sick day allocation.

If you’re creative and live for Disney, this sounds like the job for you.



